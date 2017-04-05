Jordanian MP Mahmoud Al-Kharabshe: It Is in the Rape Victim's Best Interest to Be Married off to Her Rapist

Show Details

Jordanian MP Mahmoud Al-Kharabshe said that "if there is a possibility to marry [the rape victim] off to the perpetrator of this crime, and if the continuity of this marriage can be guaranteed by law and by society, I think that this is in the best interest of both society and the victim, because Arab society is different than other societies." Speaking on the American Al-Hurra TV channel on April 5, Al-Kharabshe further said: "I do not think anyone else will marry her." ...

