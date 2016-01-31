Jordanian TV Host Ayed Alqam : The Holocaust Is the Greatest Lie in History; Jacob Adolf Hitler Was a Jew (Archival)

Show Details

Jordanian film director Ayed Alqam, General Director of Prime TV and Dyar Media, said that the Jews "excel in lies and deception" and that the Holocaust is "the greatest lie in history." "The real Holocaust is that of the Palestinian people," he added. Alqam further said that Hitler's real name was Jacob Adolf Hitler and that he was a Jew. His remarks aired on January 31, 2016 on the Jordanian Prime TV. It is noteworthy that Prime TV cooperates with Deutsche Welle TV and airs reruns of DW shows ...

