Clip #
6060
Jordanian TV Host Ayed Alqam : The Holocaust Is the Greatest Lie in History; Jacob Adolf Hitler Was a Jew (Archival)
January 31, 2016
Intro:Jordanian film director Ayed Alqam, General Director of Prime TV and Dyar Media, said that the Jews "excel in lies and deception" and that the Holocaust is "the greatest lie in history." "The real Holocaust is that of the Palestinian people," he added. Alqam further said that Hitler's real name was Jacob Adolf Hitler and that he was a Jew. His remarks aired on January 31, 2016 on the Jordanian Prime TV. It is noteworthy that Prime TV cooperates with Deutsche Welle TV and airs reruns of DW shows ...
LATEST CLIPS
Tzargrad TV (Russia) / May 12, 2017 - 01:47
#6065 - Abbas' Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash: We Shall Not Relinquish a Single Micromillimeter of the Western Wall
Palestinian Authority TV / June 9, 2017 - 03:22
#6064 - Tehran Attackers in ISIS Video: The Beginning of Jihad in Iran; Saudi Arabia’s Turn Will Come Next
The Internet (Amaq Media (ISIS)) / June 8, 2017 - 03:25
The Internet (Hamas-Affiliated YouTube Account) / June 7, 2017 - 04:23
The Internet ("Ashbal Al-Sharia" School on YouTube) / June 7, 2017 - 07:28
#6061 - Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: We Must Impose Equality upon Muslim Countries; Even if ISIS Is Eliminated...
Al-Hayat TV (Cyprus) / April 13, 2017 - 07:10
#6060 - Jordanian TV Host Ayed Alqam : The Holocaust Is the Greatest Lie in History; Jacob Adolf Hitler Was a Jew (...
Prime TV (Jordan) / January 31, 2016 - 06:22
#6059 - Somali Professor and Author Abdi Said: Abolish Notion of Apostasy; Secularism Is the Solution
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / March 31, 2017 - 05:30
#6058 - Lebanese MP Okab Sakr: Obama Was a Catastrophe; Nasrallah Merciless Even toward His Own Brothers
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 19, 2017 - 10:17
#6057 - Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed against Peace Process with the Jews: It's in Their Genes and Blood
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / June 2, 2017 - 04:52
NTV (Russia) / May 27, 2017 - 04:34
#6055 - Marwan Kanafani, Former Advisor to Arafat: Palestine Cause No Longer the Most Serious Arab Issue
ON TV (Egypt) / May 27, 2017 - 02:38
#6054 - PA TV Host and Released Terrorist, Murderer of 16 People, Reminisce about the Days of the Intifada
Palestinian Authority TV / May 22, 2017 - 01:10
#6053 - Herzl Celebrates Purim in Istanbul, Gets Mugged, and Learns a Lesson in Jewish Scheming from Co-Conspirator...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 31, 2017 - 03:10
#6052 - Herzl Sends British Spies to Kidnap and Kill Jews in Jerusalem to Drum Up Support for His Zionist Agenda in...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 31, 2017 - 09:12
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / May 27, 2017 - 01:56
The Internet (ISIS's Amaq News Agency) / June 4, 2017 - 01:56
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / April 21, 2017 - 02:21
#6048 - Top Fatah Official Nabil Shaath: No Problem with Engaging Simultaneously in Armed Struggle and Diplomatic...
Al-Awda TV (PA) / May 29, 2017 - 01:23
#6047 - Palestinian Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: The Caliphate Will Clip America's Nails, Chop off Its...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / May 30, 2017 - 01:53
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / June 1, 2017 - 02:39
#6045 - Palestinian Activist: We Will Wage Jihad for Another 100 Years to Liberate Palestine in Its Entirety
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / May 17, 2017 - 01:32
#6044 - Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Journalist Rafiq Nasrallah: Hizbullah Can Deliver Aerial Strikes in Israel
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / May 23, 2017 - 01:48
#6043 - Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Endorses Female Circumcision (FGM): It Prevents Girls from Becoming...
The Internet / May 19, 2017 - 02:49
#6042 - Kuwaiti Journalists Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Boycott Has Not Accomplished Anything
Alshahed TV (Kuwait) / May 24, 2017 - 03:33
#6041 - Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal
The Internet (Multaqa Al-Khutaba on YouTbue) / April 21, 2017 - 04:15
#6040 - Captured ISIS Mufti Hussam Naji Talks about the Emergence of ISIS and Religious Disputes with Its Leader
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / May 12, 2017 - 09:44
#6039 - Herzl Conspires with Christian Priest to Assassinate Notables and Incite Population (Excerpt from Turkish TV...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 31, 2017 - 04:32
#6038 - Herzl Rises to Power, States Goal: A Jewish State from the Nile to the Euphrates (Excerpt from Turkish TV...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 10, 2017 - 03:33
#6037 - Theodor Herzl Calculates Jewish Gold as Part of His Schemes (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series "Sultan...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 3, 2017 - 00:50