ISIS Video Features American, Canadian, British, Russian, and Belgian Fighters Urging Muslims to Carry Out Attacks in the West

On May 17, the media office of ISIS in Ninawa Province released a video featuring fighters from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Russia, and Belgium, highlighting the group's weapons manufacturing capabilities. In it, an American ISIS fighter addresses the "monotheists" living in the U.S. and asks: "Are you incapable of stabbing an infidel with a knife, throwing him off a building, or running him over with a car?" The video includes images of Las Vegas, Times Square, an airport, the Johns Hopkins Hos...

