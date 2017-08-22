ISIS Video Calls On Muslims Of Southeast Asia To Immigrate And Join The Jihad In Marawi

On August 21, 2017, the ISIS media outlet Al-Hayat Media Foundation released the third episode in its series titled "Inside the Caliphate."[1] This episode is dedicated to the group in Marawi, Philippines, where ISIS fighters still hold parts of the city after three months of battle against the Philippine Army supported by a U.S.-led training, logistics, and intelligence mission. Recently, in their communications campaigns, ISIS and ISIS supporters have been highlighting their activities in the Philippines, where the group has had some success on the ground in contrast with its losses in Syria and Iraq. The seven-minute video was distributed on ISIS channels on Telegram, with the hashtag #Alhayat_Inside. The video, released in Arabic and English, features three fighters making short speeches in which they promise to conquer Rome, and call upon Muslims of South-East Asia to immigrate and join ISIS in Marawi.