Clip #
6089
IRGC Media Advisor Hamid Reza Moghadam Far: Iran to Publish "Evidence" of U.S. Support for ISIS
June 22, 2017
Intro:Media advisor to IRGC Hamid Reza Moghadam Far recently said that "there are plans to release documents revealing U.S. support for ISIS," which "show evidence of arms, logistical, and medical assistance." In a June 22 interview with Russia Today, held in Farsi and provided with English voice-over, Moghadam Far further said that the announcement that Iran had successfully fired missiles at ISIS positions in Syria had been intended to demonstrate its weapons capabilities and that America's declinin...
