Iraqi TV Host Takes Hizbullah Loyalist to Task over Deal with ISIS: You Sent 318 Suicide Bombers to Iraq, Iraqi Shiites Have Become Cannon Fodder

Show Details

Intro:

Lebanese political commentator and Hizbullah loyalist Faysal Abed El Sater found himself on the receiving end of an Iraqi TV host's ire, following the ISIS-Hizbullah deal, in which ISIS fighters and families were given free passage to Deir Al-Zor, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, in exchange for the release of a captured Hizbullah fighter and several bodies of Hizbullah fighters. Accusing his guest of having sent an "air-conditioned convoy" of 318 suicide bombers to Iraq in order to retrieve one Le...

View Transcript Page