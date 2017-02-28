Clip #
Iraqi Intellectual Hassan Al-'Alawi: I Like Trump, He's a Patriot; I Want Someone Like Khamenei to Rule Iraq
February 28, 2017
Intro:Iraqi intellectual Hassan Al-'Alawi said that he liked U.S. President Trump for his patriotism and that he would like "someone like Khamenei to rule us here." "My country comes first," he told the Baghdad TV interviewer. "Iraq First!" The interview aired on March 1. ...
