Iraqi Political Analyst Samir Abeid: The U.S. Administration Should Be Held Accountable for Turning Mosul into Another Hiroshima

In a TV interview, Iraqi political analyst Samir Abeid said that the U.S. air force had "wreaked vengeance upon the Iraqi will, and turned Mosul into another Hiroshima" and called to hold the U.S. administration and the Western coalition accountable. Abeid, who was speaking on Dijlah TV on July 17, further said that Iran "would have been a hundred times better than America, but unfortunately, Iran treats us as if we are second-class and as if Iraq is Iran's own backyard." ...

