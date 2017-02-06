Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Thanks Donald Trump for Revealing the "True Face of America"

Show Details

Intro:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a recent address that "we are grateful to [Donald Trump]" for showing us "the true face of America." "He exposed what we have been saying for more than 30 years about the political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S. ruling system during his election campaign and after that," he said, speaking before a group of Iran's Army Airforce commanders and personnel on National Airforce Day. The address aired on Press TV and was posted on the Inte...

View Transcript Page