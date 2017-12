Houston Imam Who Cited Antisemitic Hadith in Sermon Apologizes to Anyone “Offended” or “Uncomfortable” by His Speech

Show Details

Intro:

On Friday, December 28, 2017, Sheikh Raed Saleh Al-Rousan, founder of the Tajweed Institute, posted a “statement and apology” on YouTube. Sheikh Al-Rousan was referring to his sermon from December 8, 2017, in which he cited an antisemitic hadith (see https://www.memri.org/tv/houston-imam-raed-rousan-muslims-kill-jews-palestine). Sheikh Al-Rousan apologized to anyone he had “offended” or made “uncomfortable” or “afraid” by his sermon. He stated that he has “been in touch with Islamic scholars an

...

View Transcript Page