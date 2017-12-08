Houston Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan: 'Good Tidings' – Muslims Will Kill Jews On Judgment Day; 'Do Not Tell Me That Palestine Is The Country Of The Jewish [People]'

Show Details

Intro:

In his Friday, December 8, 2017 sermon titled "Our Duties Towards Al-Quds [Jerusalem]" at the Tajweed Institute's Houston, Texas branch, the institute's imam and founder Sheikh Raed Saleh Al-Rousan focused on U.S. President Trump's December 6 Jerusalem declaration, said, speaking in a combination of Arabic and English, that the Jews "killed the Prophets and the Messengers of Allah" and went on to cite the widely quoted Hadith stating that on Judgment Day, the Muslims will kill the Jews: "My brot

...

View Transcript Page