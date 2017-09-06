Hizbullah Deputy Leader Naim Qassem Defends Deal with ISIS, Criticizes the U.S. for Bombing ISIS Convoy

Show Details

Intro:

Hizbullah Deputy Leader Naim Qassem defended the recent Hizbullah-ISIS deal, in which ISIS militants and their families were given free passage to Deir Al-Zor, saying that it was "the best possible deal at the smallest price." He criticized U.S. airstrikes against an ISIS convoy, asking: "Why are the Americans using the civilians as human shields?" and adding that they are no different in this respect from ISIS. The interview aired by Russia Today TV on September 6. ...

