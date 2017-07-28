Clip #
6148
Hebrew Music Video Glorifying the Killing of Israeli Jews Circulates on Palestinian Social Media
July 28, 2017
Intro:An animated music video with Hebrew lyrics was posted on July 28 on a Palestinian YouTube channel. The video is part of a campaign that has been making the rounds on Palestinian social media over the past few weeks under the hashtag #Rage_For_Al-Aqsa following the Al-Aqsa Mosque unrest. It includes footage from stabbing and car-ramming attacks, and includes lyrics such as "I will attack you, tear you apart, stab you" and "I will cleanse my country of every Jew." Song lyrics: "Oh Shin Bet agent,...
LATEST CLIPS
#6148 - Hebrew Music Video Glorifying the Killing of Israeli Jews Circulates on Palestinian Social Media
The Internet / July 28, 2017 - 02:18
#6147 - Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Commemorates Two Senior Operatives Killed in Waziristan, Pays Tribute to...
The Internet / August 2, 2017 - 25:34
#6146 - Imam Ammar Shahin in California Friday Sermon Implies that Fires Raging in Israel Were Punishment by Allah -...
The Internet (ISLAMIC CENTER OF DAVIS ON YOUTUBE) / November 25, 2016 - 01:09
#6145 - Hamas Military Wing Summer Camp: Teens Enact Scenes from Al-Aqsa Mosque Standoff, "Kill" Israeli...
The Internet (Al-Risala Media YouTube Channel) / July 19, 2017 - 05:06
#6144 - California Friday Sermon by Imam Ammar Shahin: Democracy and the Constitution Are Like Idols Made of Dates...
The Internet / November 11, 2016 - 02:15
UA TV (Ukraine) / July 17, 2017 - 01:52
The Internet / July 28, 2017 - 03:30
#6141 - Fatah Official Jamal Muhaisen Calls to Unite against “Number One Enemy” Israel; Can't Anybody Lead the...
Palestinian Authority TV / July 23, 2017 - 02:52
#6140 - California Sermon: Imam Ammar Shahin Prays To Allah To Turn Jerusalem And Palestine Into A Graveyard For The...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Davis on Youtube) / July 14, 2017 - 02:52
#6139 - Al-Azhar Professor Ahmad Karima: The Jews Are Warmongers and Plotters by Nature; Wage Armed Jihad against the...
Palestinian Authority TV / July 20, 2017 - 02:32
#6138 - Friday Sermon in Lebanon: The Jews Are Treacherous, Deceitful, Spiteful, and Evil, May Allah Destroy Them and...
The Internet / July 21, 2017 - 01:52
#6137 - Jordanian MPs Walk out of Parliamentary Session in Protest against Release of Israeli Embassy Guard
The Internet / July 25, 2017 - 01:40
Rain TV (Russia) / July 20, 2017 - 02:44
#6135 - California Imam Mahmoud Harmoush Prays for Allah to Destroy the Jews: They Are After Mecca and Medina
The Internet (Islamic Center of Riverside on YouTube) / July 21, 2017 - 03:14
#6134 - MEMRI President Yigal Carmon on Al-Jazeera TV: Al-Jazeera Airs Incitement to Terrorism, Should Mend Its Ways...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / July 22, 2017 - 09:06
#6133 - California Friday Sermon: Imam Ammar Shahin Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Prays for Annihilation of Jews, and...
Sumaria TV (Iraq) (Islamic Center of Davis on YouTube) / July 21, 2017 - 02:19
#6132 - Iraqi Political Analyst Samir Abeid: The U.S. Administration Should Be Held Accountable For Turning Mosul...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / July 17, 2017 - 01:50
#6131 - Advisor to Mahmoud Abbas Warns of Global Religious War in Friday Sermon: The World Will Live to Regret It If...
Palestinian Authority TV / July 21, 2017 - 03:45
#6130 - Israeli Islamic Leader Kamal Khatib on Jazeera TV: Israel Inserted Chemical Substances into Al-Aqsa Mosque...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / July 16, 2017 - 01:24
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / July 16, 2017 - 01:25
#6128 - Tribal Protest in Jordan following Conviction of Soldier for Murdering Three U.S. Green Berets
Russia Today TV (Russia) / July 19, 2017 - 02:00
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / July 7, 2017 - 01:59
#6126 - Former Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood MP Hamza Mansour: I Praise Martyrdom Operations Even If Carried Out by...
Jordan Today TV / July 17, 2017 - 01:04
#6125 - Former French Education Minister Jack Lang: G.W. Bush Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity; Trump's...
Alghad TV (U.K.) / July 13, 2017 - 02:31
#6124 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Warns of Escalation: Jerusalem Shooting Attack Due to Failure of Political Process
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / July 14, 2017 - 01:47
The Internet (Jordanian Parliament Account on YouTube) / July 16, 2017 - 01:37
#6122 - Cleric Imad Hamatu on PA TV Following Jerusalem Terror Attack: True Jihad Is Ribat in the Al-Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian Authority TV / July 15, 2017 - 01:07
#6121 - PA President Abbas in Archival Speech Posted by Fatah on Facebook: We Must Use Any Possible Means to Prevent...
The Internet (Fatah Official Facebook Page) / July 15, 2017 - 00:58
#6120 - Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist "Martyrs" Who...
The Internet / July 14, 2017 - 01:47
#6119 - Uyghur Activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman: Al-Azhar Deports Uyghur Students as a "Favor" to China
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / July 6, 2017 - 04:30