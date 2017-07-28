Hebrew Music Video Glorifying the Killing of Israeli Jews Circulates on Palestinian Social Media

Show Details

An animated music video with Hebrew lyrics was posted on July 28 on a Palestinian YouTube channel. The video is part of a campaign that has been making the rounds on Palestinian social media over the past few weeks under the hashtag #Rage_For_Al-Aqsa following the Al-Aqsa Mosque unrest. It includes footage from stabbing and car-ramming attacks, and includes lyrics such as "I will attack you, tear you apart, stab you" and "I will cleanse my country of every Jew." Song lyrics: "Oh Shin Bet agent,...

