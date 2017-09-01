Clip #
6197
British Islamist and Ex-Boxer Anthony Small: May We See the Destruction of the "Idols of America" - Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Hilton, Burger King, Starbucks
September 01, 2017
Intro:Former British boxer Anthony Small, who now goes by the name Abdul Haqq, gave a Friday sermon in which he said: "May we see the day when, just like in the time of Muhammad, when he destroyed all those gods, we see the destruction of the Coca-Cola, the McDonalds, the Hilton Hotel, the Burger King, and the Starbucks," not just in Saudi Arabia but worldwide. The sermon was posted on his YouTube channel on September 1. ...
