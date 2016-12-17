Clip #
5812

Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Participates in a Hamas Rally, Salutes Al-Qassam Brigades: Anyone Who Bears Arms for Palestine Is Sacred to Us

Broadcast on
Saturday, December 17, 2016

Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Participates in a Hamas Rally, Salutes Al-Qassam Brigades: Anyone Who Bears Arms for Palestine Is Sacred to Us

Duration:
03:06
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

Speaking at a Hamas rally held in Ramallah on the 29th anniversary of the organization's inception, Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki said that "we are working to cooperate and reach a true partnership in politics, and to stand side by side, in the same trench, against our common enemy - Israel." Zaki saluted the Al-Qassam Brigades, as well as the fighters and martyrs of all factions, and addressed the leaders of Hamas, Fatah, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, saying: "Let us embark on ...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Egyptian TV Host Ibrahim Issa Following Cairo Church Bombing: The Copts Are Persecuted Both by the Terrorists and by the State Institutions
#5813 - Egyptian TV Host Ibrahim Issa Following Cairo Church Bombing: The Copts Are Persecuted Both by the Terrorists...
Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) / December 11, 2016 - 02:36
Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Participates in a Hamas Rally, Salutes Al-Qassam Brigades: Anyone Who Bears Arms for Palestine Is Sacred to Us
#5812 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Participates in a Hamas Rally, Salutes Al-Qassam Brigades: Anyone Who Bears Arms...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 17, 2016 - 03:06
Hamas MP Khalil Al-Hayya Hands His Grandchildren Ahmed Yassin's
#5811 - Hamas MP Khalil Al-Hayya Hands His Grandchildren Ahmed Yassin's "Sword of Liberation" in...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 15, 2016 - 03:07
Egyptian Host on Saudi TV Channel Celebrates Assassination of
#5810 - Egyptian Host on Saudi TV Channel Celebrates Assassination of "Crusader Pig" Russian Ambassador,...
Safa TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 19, 2016 - 01:28
ISIS Video: Berlin Attacker Anis Amri Urges
#5809 - ISIS Video: Berlin Attacker Anis Amri Urges "Brothers" In Europe To Attack "pig Crusaders"
The Internet / December 23, 2016 - 01:09
ISIS Video Shows Burning of Two Captured Turkish Soldiers (Warning: Extremely Graphic)
#5808 - ISIS Video Shows Burning of Two Captured Turkish Soldiers (Warning: Extremely Graphic)
The Internet / December 22, 2016 - 04:07
Lebanese Journalist Ziad Njeim: If God Created Us Free, We Should Be Free to Reject Her
#5807 - Lebanese Journalist Ziad Njeim: If God Created Us Free, We Should Be Free to Reject Her
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / December 1, 2016 - 02:49
Saudi Cleric Khaled Al-Felaij: Muslims Are Forbidden from Greeting Christians and Jews on Their Holidays
#5806 - Saudi Cleric Khaled Al-Felaij: Muslims Are Forbidden from Greeting Christians and Jews on Their Holidays
The Internet (Sheikh Al-Felaij's Account on YouTube) / November 12, 2016 - 01:02
Peshmerga General Sirwan Barzani: Unless Baghdad Changes Its Conduct after Liberation of Mosul, Kurdistan Will Secede from Iraq
#5805 - Peshmerga General Sirwan Barzani: Unless Baghdad Changes Its Conduct after Liberation of Mosul, Kurdistan...
Al-Mosuliya TV (Iraq) / December 17, 2016 - 04:23
Former Iraqi MP and Shiite Scholar Ayad Jamal Al-Din: I Used to Call for Democracy, Now I Wish for a Dictator like Saddam
#5804 - Former Iraqi MP and Shiite Scholar Ayad Jamal Al-Din: I Used to Call for Democracy, Now I Wish for a Dictator...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / November 4, 2016 - 03:59
Hizb ut-Tahrir Demonstration Outside Syrian Embassy in London: Calls for Caliphate, U.S.A, You Will Pay!
#5803 - Hizb ut-Tahrir Demonstration Outside Syrian Embassy in London: Calls for Caliphate, U.S.A, You Will Pay!
The Internet / December 16, 2016 - 00:58
Taliban Video of American Hostage Caitlin Coleman, Her Canadian Husband and Their Two Children: We Find Ourselves in a
#5802 - Taliban Video of American Hostage Caitlin Coleman, Her Canadian Husband and Their Two Children: We Find...
December 19, 2016 - 03:31
Russian Military Expert: Obama Administration Benefits from Murder of Our Ambassador to Turkey
#5801 - Russian Military Expert: Obama Administration Benefits from Murder of Our Ambassador to Turkey
NTV (Russia) / December 19, 2016 - 01:11
Animated Music Video from Gaza Glorifies Palestinian Terrorist Attacks: I'm Coming for You with a Gun, an Axe, or a Knife
#5800 - Animated Music Video from Gaza Glorifies Palestinian Terrorist Attacks: I'm Coming for You with a Gun,...
The Internet (Wa'ed Band for Islamic Art on YouTube) / November 26, 2016 - 06:08
Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie and Colleagues Demonstrate Opposite Russian Embassy: We Spit on Putin and the Russian Ambassador
#5799 - Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie and Colleagues Demonstrate Opposite Russian Embassy: We Spit on Putin and the...
The Internet (Video posted on YouTube, aired by Various Kuwaiti Online Outlets) / December 13, 2016 - 02:36
Syrian MP Fares Shehabi: Let Militants Evacuated from Aleppo Make It to Europe, So Europeans Realize What We Are Dealing with
#5798 - Syrian MP Fares Shehabi: Let Militants Evacuated from Aleppo Make It to Europe, So Europeans Realize What We...
Syrian TV / December 6, 2016 - 01:27
Egyptian MP and TV Host Sa'id Hassassin: Cairo Church Bombing Perpetrated by Intelligence Agencies of Certain Countries
#5797 - Egyptian MP and TV Host Sa'id Hassassin: Cairo Church Bombing Perpetrated by Intelligence Agencies of...
Assema TV (Egypt) / December 10, 2016 - 02:25
Hamas Celebrates 29th Anniversary with a Video Depicting Development of its Terror Activity
#5796 - Hamas Celebrates 29th Anniversary with a Video Depicting Development of its Terror Activity
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 15, 2016 - 02:13
Coptic Activist Michael Armanyos to Al-Sisi following Cairo Church Bombing: If You Cannot Protect Us, You Should Resign
#5795 - Coptic Activist Michael Armanyos to Al-Sisi following Cairo Church Bombing: If You Cannot Protect Us, You...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 11, 2016 - 02:15
ISIS Video Shows Russian Base Captured in Palmyra; Fighter: We Shall Conquer Russia Tomorrow
#5794 - ISIS Video Shows Russian Base Captured in Palmyra; Fighter: We Shall Conquer Russia Tomorrow
The Internet (ISIS's Amaq News Agency) / December 12, 2016 - 02:54
Israeli Knesset Member Ayman Odeh at Seventh Fatah Conference: Next Conference Will Be Held in Palestinian Capital of East Jerusalem; Crowd Chants:
#5793 - Israeli Knesset Member Ayman Odeh at Seventh Fatah Conference: Next Conference Will Be Held in Palestinian...
Palestinian Authority TV / November 28, 2016 - 01:09
Saudi Writer Abdullah Alalweet: There Is No Better Model for Morality than the West
#5792 - Saudi Writer Abdullah Alalweet: There Is No Better Model for Morality than the West
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 3, 2016 - 01:34
Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: We Have a Real Army, Willing to Sell our Missiles to Arab Countries If They Use Them against the Jews
#5791 - Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: We Have a Real Army, Willing to Sell our Missiles to Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 7, 2016 - 01:24
Women in Blood-Stained Wedding Dresses Demonstrate against Lebanese Law Exonerating Rapists Who Marry Their Victims
#5790 - Women in Blood-Stained Wedding Dresses Demonstrate against Lebanese Law Exonerating Rapists Who Marry Their...
Al-Araby TV (Qatar/London) / December 5, 2016 - 02:02
Egyptian Professor Ragheb El-Sergany: Europe Owes Its Science, Moral Values, and Hygiene to the Muslims
#5789 - Egyptian Professor Ragheb El-Sergany: Europe Owes Its Science, Moral Values, and Hygiene to the Muslims
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / November 24, 2016 - 03:14
British Hizb ut-Tahrir Member
#5788 - British Hizb ut-Tahrir Member "Abu Yusuf" Calls to Overthrow Southeast Asian Governments to Rescue...
The Internet (YouTube channel of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain) / December 2, 2016 - 04:13
Reformist Egyptian Journalist Islam Behery in First Interview after Pardon and Release from Prison: Al-Azhar Considers Me More Dangerous than ISIS
#5787 - Reformist Egyptian Journalist Islam Behery in First Interview after Pardon and Release from Prison: Al-Azhar...
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / December 2, 2016 - 02:46
Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off at Home; We Need Separate Hospitals for Men and Women
#5786 - Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off at Home; We Need Separate Hospitals for Men...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / November 5, 2016 - 05:30
European Islamic Conference Sec.-Gen. Mohamed Bechari: We Support Deportation of Inciting Imams from Europe
#5785 - European Islamic Conference Sec.-Gen. Mohamed Bechari: We Support Deportation of Inciting Imams from Europe
Dubai TV / November 23, 2016 - 01:35
Russian President Putin: Trump Is a Smart Man
#5784 - Russian President Putin: Trump Is a Smart Man
NTV (Russia) / December 4, 2016 - 01:09
MORE CLIPS