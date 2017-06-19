Egyptian TV Host Youssef Al-Husseini Following London Mosque Attack: The Muslims Have Contributed Nothing but Terror, So Why Do You Expect Them to Love You?

Show Details

Intro:

Following the vehicular attack outside a London mosque on June 19, Egyptian TV host Youssef Al-Husseini said: "Why do they hate us?! If they didn't, there would be something mentally wrong with them." Claiming that the Muslims have contributed nothing to the West except slaughter, massacres, and terror attacks, Al-Husseini said: "And you still expect them to love us?!" His address aired on ON TV on the day of the attack. Youssef Al-Husseini: The terror attack that unfortunately took place [i...

View Transcript Page