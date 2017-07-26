Shiite Guest Kicked Out of Egyptian TV Studio for Saying Iraqi PMU Would Protect Saudi Women

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian MP Sa'id Hassassin, who owns Al-Assema TV and moderates a talk show on the channel, lost his cool during a July 26 debate between Shiite and Sunni activists. Iraqi Shiite activist Youssef Al-Ghawab got the TV host and the Sunni Islamist guest riled up several times, when he stood to salute the Popular Mobilization Units, without which, he said, ISIS would be in Cairo, demolishing the Sphinx and the pyramids. Sunni activist 'Alaa Al-Said took off his shoe in a menacing manner several tim...

