Clip #
6226
Egyptian Preacher Sayed Ahmad Ali Denies the Holocaust, States: There Can Be No Peace with the Jews
August 04, 2017 to August 11, 2017
Intro:Egyptian Imam Sheikh Sayyed Ahmad Ali said, in a Friday sermon delivered on August 4, that "our war with the Jews is not over" and that "their occupation of our minds is worse than their occupation of our land." Calling the Jews the "slayers of the prophets," saying that they "conspired and schemed to finish off the prophet of Allah and the nation of Islam," and citing an antisemitic hadith, Sheikh Ali called upon Allah to "bring us that day of battle with the Jews!" A week later, he delivered a...
#6226 - Egyptian Preacher Sayed Ahmad Ali Denies the Holocaust, States: There Can Be No Peace with the Jews
The Internet (The Salafi Call in Ismailia on YouTube) / August 4, 2017 - 04:03
