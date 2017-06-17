Clip #
6088
Egyptian Historian Mohamed Elhamy: Spain Has Left No Mark on Civilization Except under Islam
June 17, 2017
Intro:Egyptian historian Mohamed Elhamy said that "it is never too late for anyone to wage Jihad" and that "Spain is a country that has left no mark on the map of civilization, except in the Islamic period." He was talking about the lessons to be drawn from the conquest of Al-Andalus in a daily Ramadhan show on Islamic conquests, titled "Glory of a Nation." The episode aired on the Turkey-based Mekameleen TV channel of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood on June 17. For excerpts from a previous episode, s...
