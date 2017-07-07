Clip #
6127
Egyptian MP Sameh Habib Calls to Shut Down Facebook in Egypt
July 07, 2017
Intro:Egyptian MP Sameh Habib demanded "that Facebook be shut down - especially the pages that spread strife, lies, and fabrications." Speaking on Sada Al-Balad TV on July 7, Habib pointed to China's action against Facebook as a role model, and said that he was shocked to see sites that smear the Egyptian army and state. ...
