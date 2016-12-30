Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Musa Abu Marzouq Envisions a Federal Palestinian State, Like Switzerland or the U.S.

Show Details

Intro:

Musa Abu Marzouq, deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, said in a recent interview that a federal state consisting of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank "could be better than the current rift." "Many countries were united by this form of government," including Switzerland, the UAE, and the United States, he said, speaking on the Egyptian channel Al-Ghad Al-Arabi TV on December 30. Interviewer: In your opinion, regardless of the extent of the internal Palestinian disputes, there will...

