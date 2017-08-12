Clip #
6405
Bereaved Dutch-Moroccan Father Whose Family Joined ISIS in Syria: Not a Day Goes By When I Don’t Cry
August 12, 2017
Intro:Hussein Snoussi, a Dutch Muslim of Moroccan origin, recounted that his daughter Maryam had left for Al-Raqqa, Syria, to join ISIS without telling the family, and that a few years later, her mother had joined her, taking their son Elias, then aged 14.5 years, with her. He talked of his devastation when he had been informed by Dutch intelligence personnel of his son's "martyrdom." Snoussi made an impassioned plea to "children who want to go to Syria or Iraq," saying that "they have no idea what ki...
