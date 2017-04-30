Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi Calls for Secularism, Separation of Religion and State: We Are in Need of a Cultural Revolution

Show Details

Intro:

Bahraini intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi called to "reform religious notions, and to lower the levels of the [ideological] cholesterol that is clogging our veins," saying that ideologically, "we, in the Arab world, are where the West was in the Middle Ages." Interviewed by the Saudi Khalijiyya TV, Al-Musawi called for secularism, saying that "people have presented secularism as a time bomb, a bogeyman," but that "like in the West, we must sanctify personal liberties." The interview aired on April ...

