American Muslim Activist Sekou Odinga: Minorities and Immigrant Communities in the U.S. Have the Right to Armed Struggle and Self-Determination

American Muslim activist Sekou Odinga said that the "internally oppressed nations" - including the indigenous people, the "New Africans," Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, and Hawaiians - had the right to conduct armed struggle for their "self-defense and liberation." Speaking at the opening plenary session of the annual Left Forum convention, held at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY, on June 2, Odinga claimed that the U.S. was using the war on terror and the "xenophobic war on immigrants" ...

