Preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque Calls to Annihilate the Jews, Destroy the Palestinian Authority and Arab Rulers

Show Details

Intro:

Palestinian preacher Ali Abu Ahmad, speaking at an Al-Aqsa Mosque rally, said that the occupation of Palestine by the Jews, the "vilest" and "most despicable and cowardly of creatures," was due to the fall of the Caliphate, and called upon Islamic armies to mobilize their forces "to finish off the monstrous entity of the Jews." His prayers to "annihilate all the Jews," to "destroy the [Palestinian] Authority of shame and disgrace," and to "destroy the rulers of the wicked [Muslim] mini-states" w...

View Transcript Page