Sheikh Nidhal Siam Prays in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address for Allah to Enable the Slaughtering of the Americans and Europeans

Show Details

Intro:

In an address at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinian cleric Sheikh Nadhal Siam, also known as "Abu Ibrahim," criticized the Saudi and Qatari regimes, which, he said, were "immersed in collaboration" with the Americans and the English, respectively. His prayers to Allah to "enable us to slaughter" the Americans, the Europeans and the "criminal and treacherous" Arab rulers were answered by cries of "Amen" from his audience. The video was posted on YouTube on June 18. ...

View Transcript Page