On Turkey's TRT TV, Actor Yenişehirlioğlu Says: Rabbis Falsified, Ruined The Torah; Israel Irradiates Palestinian Children To 'Prevent Them From Reproducing' – Thus Effecting 'Complete Genocide'; 'Jewish Money Determines American Policy'

Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, a Turkish actor who played the protagonist role in the antisemitic Turkish TV series Payitaht: Abdülhamid (The Last Emperor), said in an August 25, 2019 interview on TRT Arabic TV (Turkey) that the Torah has been falsified by the Jewish rabbis. He claimed that they have turned it into an ideological and politicized book that espouses Zionism by saying that the Jews are the Chosen People and that other nations exist to be the Jews' slaves. Yenişehirlioğlu said that Jews who believe in Zionism are different from those who do not, and he criticized Israel for treating the Palestinians in what he said was a Nazi-like fashion. He further claimed that Israel is imprisoning Palestinian children and sterilizing them by exposing them to concentrated radiation. He added that Israel's expansionist policy has been enabled by American support. For excerpts from Payitaht: Abdülhamid, see MEMRI TV Clips No. 6035, No. 6037, No. 6039, No. 6052, No. 6053.

"They Are Being Exposed To Concentrated Radiation In Order To Ruin Their Genetic Structure And Prevent Them From Reproducing... What They Are Doing Is Actually Complete Genocide"

Interviewer: "You saw the reality when you went to Jerusalem. The number of times the Israelis stopped you, they looked in your bag, they asked if you were Muslim... How did you react to that?"

Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu: "It was difficult. Really, it was difficult. Because the Torah, which came before [the Quran], is Allah’s book. But the Torah of today, which has been falsified and ruined by the rabbis, is a completely ideological book. It is a politicized book.

"When we look at the Torah of today, the one that is not the word of Allah and that the Jewish rabbis wrote and changed, it says that the Israelites are the world’s Chosen People, and that all other nations were created to serve them and be their slaves. It says that their blood, honor, and property are lawful to [the Jews]. Is it possible for us to accept such a thing? This entirely constitutes Zionism.

"I want to separate Jews who believe in a Zionist philosophy and who are merciless in this way from sincere Jews with good intentions – [I want to separate] those who believe in a Zionist philosophy from those who do not believe in a Zionist philosophy.

"Today in Israel, there are Jews who go against the policies of the Israeli state. They protest, and they can think. I am not an enemy of Jews. I do not have such an inclination. What I am trying to underline here is Zionism, which is a curse upon the world. You cannot explain in any way how a nation that suffered for years at the hands of the Nazis and that experienced the greatest difficulties now does the same things they experienced to the Muslims of Palestine.

"Little children being arrested and sent to prison, not hearing from them for days... Recently, we are hearing and reading that they are being exposed to concentrated radiation in order to ruin their genetic structure and prevent them from reproducing, so as to break their lineage.

"What they are doing is actually complete genocide."

[...]

"We Also Know Very Well That Jewish Money Determines American Policy"

"When you look at maps of the historical process, you will see how, over time, Israel adopted an expansionist policy, since there is a power like America behind it. We also know very well that Jewish money determines American policy. Jerusalem being accepted as the capital of the Jews is an issue that the American president signed off on and that we never accepted."