The MEMRI Weekly: May 11-18, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI Reports

Special Dispatch No. 7476 – The 'Great Return March' Campaign: An Initiative Sponsored By Hamas, Whose Goal Was To Breach The Border Fence, Penetrate Israeli Territory, May 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7477 – Hamas Leader In Gaza Yahya Sinwar: Our People Took Off Their Military Uniforms And Joined The Marches; They Have Imposed Their Agenda Upon The Whole World; We Decided To Turn The Bodies Of Our Women And Children Into A Dam Blocking Arab Collapse, May 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7472 – Lebanese Political Analyst: Abbas's Antisemitic Speech Harmed Palestinian Cause, Played Into Netanyahu's Hands, May 17, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7475 – Ibrahim Karagul, Editor-In-Chief Of AKP Mouthpiece 'Yeni Safak': You, UAE Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed And Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Are The Apparatuses Of U.S. And Israeli Intelligence; Soon, You Will Raise U.S./Israel Flags In Mecca And Medina, May 17, 2018

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 160 – Western Governments Fail To Address Cyber Jihad And Terrorist Use Of Encryption – Which Has Moved From American To European Platforms, May 17, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7474 – Harsh Anti-U.S. Rhetoric By Palestinian Authority And Its Daily Newspaper: Throughout History, U.S. Policy Has Been Based On Aggression, Mass Extermination; U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem Is 'Den Of Settlers', May 16, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7473 – Saudi Journalist: The U.S. Has The Right To Choose Its Embassies' Locations; The Move To Jerusalem Is An Opportunity For The Arabs To Renew Negotiations,

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 158 – Why Is Russia In Syria?, May 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7471 – From The MEMRI Archives: Clips And Reports On Newly Elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, May 13, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1396 – Iranian Reactions To The Strategic Change In The U.S.'s Iran Policy And To Israel's Activity To Eliminate The Iranian Threat To It From Syria, May 15, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7470 – Russian Scholar Sushentsov: It Is Necessary To Put Aside The Secrecy And Make The Russian Presence And Influence Obvious In The United States, May 15, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7469 – Lebanese Journalist Warns: Defeat, Exclusion Of Sunnis In Iraq, Syria, Lebanon Will Give Rise To New ISIS, May 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7468 – Russia This Week – May 15, 2018 – Part II, May 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7467 – From The MEMRI Archive – Reactions To U.S. Decision To Move Embassy To Jerusalem: From Acceptance And Support To Claims That The Decision Reflects Arab Impotence, May 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7466 – Russia This Week – May 13, 2018 – Part I, May 13, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7465 – Pompano Beach, Florida Friday Sermon – Imam Hasan Sabri: The Only Way To Liberate Palestine, Jerusalem, And The Al-Aqsa Mosque Is The Way Of Saladin And Omar Ibn Al-Khattab, May 11, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6580 – Turkish President Erdoğan Criticizes Calls To Remove Controversial Verses From The Quran: If They Had Read The Bible, They Would Probably Want It Banned Too, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6579 – MEMRI TV Compilation (Short Version): Gaza 'March Of Return [Into Israel]' Clips – Calls For Jihad & Martyrdom, Chants Of Anti-Semitic Slogans And Incitement, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6578 – MEMRI TV Compilation (Long Version): Gaza 'March Of Return [Into Israel]' Clips – Calls For Jihad & Martyrdom, Chants Of Anti-Semitic Slogans And Incitement, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6577 – Footage: 'Gaza Fence Cutters' Unit' – Scenes From Gaza 'Return March', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6576 – Hamas Leader In Gaza Yahya Sinwar: Our People Took Off Their Military Uniforms And Joined The Marches; We Decided To Turn The Bodies Of Our Women And Children Into A Dam Blocking Arab Collapse, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6575 – Hamas Political Bureau Member Salah Al-Bardawil: 50 Of The Martyrs Killed In Gaza Were From Hamas, 12 Regular People, Baladna TV (Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6574 – Former Hamas Political Bureau Chief Khaled Mash'al: We Are Ready For All Types Of Armed And Popular Resistance, Al-Araby TV (U.K.)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6573 – Senior Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahhar On Gaza Protests: This Is Not Peaceful Resistance, It Is Supported By Our Weapons, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6572 – Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham On New U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem: We All Know What Happened To The U.S. Embassies In Vietnam And In Libya, The Internet – 'Maan News Agency'

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6571 – Hamas Official Sheikh Ahmad Bahr: 'Criminal' Trump Is Digging His Own Grave – Scenes Of Gaza 'Return March', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6570 – Amid Antisemitic And 'Death To Israel' Chants, Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh Vows: We Shall Never Recognize Israel – Scenes From Gaza 'Return March', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6569 – Tehran Friday Sermon – Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami Warns: We Will Turn Tel Aviv And Haifa To Rubble, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6568 – Palestinians Introduce Catapult To Gaza Strip Clashes – Scenes From Gaza 'Return March', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6567 – ISIS Releases Video In Which Paris Knife Attacker Calls On ISIS Supporters In The West, Including France, Germany, And England, To Carry Out Attacks In Their Own Lands, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6566 – Gaza Friday Sermon: Allah Has Chosen Us To Fight The 'Corrupt And Corrupting' Jews, Slayers Of The Prophets – Scenes From Gaza 'Return March', Al-Quds TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6565 – On Eve Of U.S. Embassy Move To Jerusalem, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Calls For Jihad, Says: Tel Aviv Is Muslim Land Too, The Internet - 'Al-Sahab'

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6564 – Gazans Protest Transfer Of U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem With Chants Of 'Death To America' – Scenes From Gaza 'Return March', Beladi TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6563 – Controversy In Swearing-In Of New Chad Government: Christian Minister Refuses To Swear By 'Allah', Another Refuses To Swear By Scripture, Télé Chad (Chad)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6562 – Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri: Syria Has Achieved 'Balance Of Terror' With Israel, Russia Today TV (Russia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6561 – ISIS Commanders Captured In Iraqi-U.S. Operation Talk Of Internal Conflicts Within ISIS, Low Morale, Meetings With Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6560 – Davis, California Imam Ammar Shahin At Interfaith Event: I Have Never Called For Genocide Of Any Group Or Used Antisemitic Words, The Internet – 'Islamic Center Of Davis On YouTube'

To read the transcript, click here.