From The MEMRI Archives: Clips And Reports On Newly Elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad

Mahathir Mohammad, an avowed antisemite who served as Malaysia's prime minister in 1981-2003 and has recently been re-elected to this position, has been the subject of numerous MEMRI reports and MEMRI TV clips. Below are the reports and clips.

MEMRI TV Clip: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad: Something Has To Be Done Against The United States; Tony Blair Is The Poodle Of The US; Nasrallah Fights The Same Way And For The Same Reason As Bin Laden – August 23, 2006

MEMRI TV Clip: Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad Proposes A Jewish State In Texas And Declares: A Person Like President Bush Should Never Lead A Powerful Country – February 15, 2006

MEMRI TV Clip: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad Heads Tribunal In Mock Trial In Cairo Of U.S. President Bush, British PM Blair, Israeli PM Sharon – February 5, 2006

MEMRI Special Dispatches

Special Dispatch No. 1267, Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad's Interview With Yvonne Ridley, On U.K.'s Islam Channel: We Should Quietly Undermine the U.S. by Refusing to Use its Currency; Britain is a Third-Rate Power & Blair is a Poodle; Nasrallah Fights the Same Way for Same Reason as Bin Laden, August 25, 2006.

Special Dispatch No. 1093, Mock Trial of Bush, Blair, and Sharon Staged in Cairo Covered on Al-Jazeera, February 15, 2006.

Special Dispatch No. 670, A Recent Debate on Women's Rights in Saudi Arabia, February 29, 2004.

Special Dispatch No. 618, U.S. Liberal Arabic Website Rebuttal to Mahathir Muhammad's Speech At Islamic Summit Conference, December 1, 2003.

Special Dispatch No. 460 - Malaysian Prime Minister on the Need for the Muslim World to Pursue Knowledge to Catch Up with the West, January 23, 2003.