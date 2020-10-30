MEMRI Publishes Translations Of Reactions To The Beheading Of French Teacher Samuel Paty – From The Middle East, Europe, And The U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC – Following the October 16, 2020 Islamist beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty, MEMRI has translated and published reactions to it from across the Middle East, Europe, and the U.S. These reports and clips include statements by jihadi and domestic terror organizations, reformists, religious leaders, and others throughout the Muslim world. In the coming days, we will be continuing to add translations, reports, and videos on this subject to our archives.

Special Dispatch Reports

Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, President Of Conference Of Imams Of France, Following The Murder Of Samuel Paty: Islamism Is Poison, A Disease, Should Be Banned By The French Government

Egyptian Liberal: Beheading Of French Teacher Harms Prophet Muhammad More Than Cartoons, Exposes Muslim World In All Its Violence And Backwardness

Days After International Union Of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Posts, On Its Website, Article By IUMS Secretary-General Claiming French Teacher's Beheading Was Staged By French Authorities, IUMS Removes It – Along With Articles Inciting Against President Macron

MEMRI Reports In 2012 Exposed Islamist Incitement By Abdelhakim Sefrioui And His Organization, The Pro-Hamas Sheikh Yassin Collective, Against France And French Authorities; This Week, Authorities Arrested Him And Dismantled The Organization In Connection With French Teacher's Beheading

Secretary-General Of International Union of Muslim Scholars, 'Ali Al-Qaradaghi, Resumes Jihadi Incitement: Claims Murder Of French Teacher Was Staged By French Authorities And Real Killer Is Still Alive



MEMRI TV Clips

Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada: Samuel Paty was a Cursed, Evil-Spirited, Filthy Excuse for a Human-Being

Miami Imam Dr. Yousef Fadi Kablawi: The Narrative That Samuel Paty Was Beheaded By A Chechen Is 'Bogus' Just Like The 9/11 Narrative; The Attack Was Staged By French Authorities To Frame The Muslims

Prominent American Islamic Scholar Dr. Yasir Qadhi: The 'Unfortunate' Beheading Of Samuel Paty Is A Pretext For A Campaign Against The Prophet Muhammad

Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmad: Boycotting French Products Is Not The Answer To Macron; We Should Establish A Caliphate, Crush Paris With Our Armies

Sheikh Ali Al-Yousuf Of The International Union Of Muslim Scholars: Killing Of French Teacher Paty Was In Keeping With The Ruling Of The Shari'a But It Should Have Been Done By The Islamic State, Not By Just Any Individual

Sudanese Islamic Scholar Muhammad Abd Al-Karim On Beheading Of French Teacher: The Offensive Cartoons Were The Main Crime; For Every Action There Is A Reaction

TV Host On Turkey-Based Muslim Brotherhood TV Channel Mohamed Abdelbaky Following French Teacher's Murder: Freedom Of Speech Should Not Include Offending Prophet Muhammad, Islam



Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Reports

ISIS Supporters On Rocket.chat Celebrate Attacks On French Citizens

Pro-ISIS Video Calls For Decapitation Attacks

Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Praises Killer Of French Teacher, Calls On Muslims To Target French Interests

Jihadi Posters Renew Calls For Attacking French Interests, Boycotting Products Of 'Crusader' France

ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Following Beheading Of French Teacher Over Muhammad Cartoons: 'Our Swords Will Not Stop Defending The Honor Of Prophet Muhammad'

Al-Qaeda Supporters In Syria And Elsewhere Call For Attacks On France In Retaliation For Its "Insults" To The Prophet Muhammad

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Media Outlet Urges Muslims In France To Mobilize And Perpetrate Attacks

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Attacks Targeting French Interests, Writes: 'France Has Declared War On Allah's Messenger'

Jihadis Celebrate Murder And Decapitation Of Teacher In France

Issue Nine Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Following Beheading Of French Teacher Over Muhammad Cartoons: 'Our Swords Will Not Stop Defending The Honor Of Prophet Muhammad'

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Female ISIS Member Who Moved From Al-Hol Camp To Australia Praises Jihadi Who Beheaded French Teacher, Enrolls In Australian University

Prominent Salafi-Jihadi Cleric Abu Qatadah Al-Filastini Praises 'Muslim Chechen Mujahid' Who Beheaded French Teacher, Says 'We Are An Ummah That Does Not Forget Its Rights'



Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) Reports

French Extremist Nationalist Group Génération Identitaire Following Jihadi Beheading Of History Teacher: 'Respond Or Die'

In Reaction To Islamist Beheading Of Teacher In France, Neo-Nazi White Supremacist Forum Eelb.su Accuses Jews Of Manipulating France's Arabs Into Destroying The Country



