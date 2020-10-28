Jihadi Posters Renew Calls For Attacking French Interests, Boycotting Products Of 'Crusader' France

print
October 28, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

October 29, 2020

ISIS Supporters On Rocket.chat Celebrate Attacks On French Citizens

October 29, 2020

Governor Of Afghanistan's Faryab Province: Afghan Taliban And ISIS Are Using Surveillance Drones Capable Of Recording At Night

October 29, 2020

Afghan Taliban Criticize Islamic Scholars For Issuing Anti-Jihad Fatwas, Say: 'The Invading American Forces... Have Yet To Complete This Process' Of Withdrawal

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN