Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: New Video By ISIS In Al-Furat Province, Iraq Shows Attacks On Several Targets – Including Ein Al-Assad Airbase, Where U.S. Forces Are Operating

On March 12, 2017, the information office for the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Furat Province, Iraq released a 17-minute video titled "The Cover of the Pioneers of Self-Sacrifice."

EXCLUSIVE: (Warning: Graphic) Dozens Of Uyghur Fighters In ISIS Video Vow To Conquer U.S. China, And Russia

On February 27, 2017, the media office if the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Furat Province released a video featuring dozens of Uyghur fighters vowing to conquer the U.S., China, and Russia. The video, which was posted on Nasher News a pro-ISIS Telegram channels, also featured Uyghur children receiving military training, witnessing the execution of and themselves executing prisoners accused of spying, and warning the Jews that the army of Muhammad will return.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Washington State Man Supports ISIS On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity/sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Statistics: 331 Facebook Friends; account created February 2017.

Additional Information: Resides in Washington.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Connecticut Man Offers To Collaborate On Attacks With Fellow ISIS Supporter On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity/sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Statistics: 994 Facebook Friends.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Posts Threat To India

On March 14, 2017 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group on Telegram distributed a poster designating the Taj Mahal as a target for a terror attack. The number of threats against India from ISIS operatives or supporters has recently increased.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Features English-Speaking Bangladeshi Fighter Urging Muslims To Target Infidels, Polytheists 'Near Them'

On March 14, 2017, ISIS' Al-Furat media released a new video featuring Abu Mariam Al-Bengali, a fighter from Bangladesh, who urges Muslims to either immigrate and join ISIS, or target "the polytheists and the infidels" in the countries where they live. The video, titled "Words Colored With Blood," is narrated and subtitled in the Bengali language, and was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Telegram channels.

EXCLUSVIE: New Islamic State Song Celebrates The Organization's Use Of Drones

In recent weeks there have been many reports about the Islamic State's (ISIS) use of attack drones in Iraq and Syria. The organization has been posting photos on a daily basis showing its drones dropping bombs on enemy forces, in a bid to raise the morale of its fighters and supporters, especially in light of the many defeats it is suffering in many areas.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): French-Speaking Jihadi Supporter And Disseminator

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity/sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: Jihadi supporter

Statistics: First posted October 4, 2016; 163 Facebook friends.

Additional Information: The account appears to be owned by a male Francophone, and this is at least his second account. He is Facebook friends with several identified jihadi supporters.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Sydney Man Promotes Jihad On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity/sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: English-language pro-jihad pro-radical Islam Facebook page

ISIS Documents Part Of Its Religious Police Operations In Afghanistan

On March 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released several photos documenting part of its hisba (religious police) operations in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. The photos show ISIS men discarding expired food items and narcotics and setting them on fire.

ISIS Claims IED Attack On U.S. Military Vehicle In Afghanistan, Killing 'Crusaders' Onboard

On March 14, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khurasan province published a statement claiming responsibility for the IED attack on an armored U.S. military vehicle in Afghanistan the previous day. ISIS said the attack managed to kill the "Crusaders" onboard.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Killing Soldiers And Officers South Of The Philippines City Of Cotobato

ISIS in Southeast Asia has claimed responsibility for killing 12 Philippines army soldiers and officers in the Datu Salibu area south of the city of Cotobato.

Photo Report Documents Activity At ISIS Checkpoint In El Arish, Sinai

On March 11, the Information Office of the Islamic State in Sinai published a photo report documenting activity at a checkpoint placed by the organization's fighters at Al-Faleh Square, in the center of the city of El Arish.

French Speaking ISIS Media Activist Urges Muslims To Join ISIS In Sinai

On March 12, 2017, a French-speaking Islamic State (ISIS) media activist posted a message on his Facebook page calling for Muslims to make hijra (i.e., emigrate) to Sinai and join ISIS's forces there.

Article In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Sheds Light On The Group's Child Indoctrination Efforts

Issue 72 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released online on March 16, 2017, featured an article about an ISIS-run children's institute in Al-Furat province (the region around the Syrian-Iraqi border at Albukamal and Al-Qa'im).

ISIS Al-Khayr Province Publishes Photos Of Children Attending An ISIS-Run School

On March 7, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Khayr province published a pictorial report depicting children of various ages attending an ISIS-run school in the province. The report attempts to portray the work of ISIS's Department of Education there. The photos show children, all boys, in a classroom learning Arabic and math; performing prayer outdoors; and receiving certificates.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Complies With Request By United Cyber Caliphate, Announces Name Change

A March 8, 2017 letter by the Caliphate Cyber Terrorism Army that is currently being circulated on pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels explains that the group, formerly known as the Caliphate Cyber Army (CCA) has altered its name following a request to do so by another pro-ISIS hacking group, the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC).

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group United Cyber Caliphate Claims Leader Osed Agha Killed U.S. Airstrike

On March 16th, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) released a video announcing that its leader, Osed Agha, had been killed in a U.S. airstrike, and vowing to continue its work.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Publishes Recruitment Video (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

On March 8, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) published a recruitment video on YouTube titled "A Message To All Muslim Hackers."

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Shows Off Its Prowess At Hacking Facebook Accounts, Calls For Killing Of German Pilot

On March 13, 2017, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel circulated a number of posts on Telegram by the Caliphate Cyber Terrorism Army (CCTA), in which the group shows a number of personal Facebook accounts that it claimed to have had hacked into – including one belonging to a pilot whom it described as "working [as a pilot] for the German Air Force."

Jihadis Rely On Telegram To Access And Disseminate Updated Links To Top ISIS Website

For the last two years, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) website Isdarat (meaning "Publications" or "Releases") has been one of the main hubs for obtaining ISIS content, and although it bills itself as an "unofficial" ISIS website, it features a robust archive of material spanning ISIS's audiovisual releases, magazines, posters, links to online radio broadcast, and more.

Al-Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Eulogizes Blind Sheikh, Acknowledges His Role In Inspiring Attacks In Egypt, U.S

On March 12, 2017, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a statement by the group's branch in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) eulogizing Sheikh Omar Abd Al-Rahman, the Blind Sheikh, who died in a U.S. prison hospital in February 2017.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham Claims Responsibility For The Double Attack In The Center Of Damascus

In a March 12, 2017 communiqué, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) claimed responsibility for the March 11 attack in the center of Damascus.

TIP Video Of TOW Missile Launch

On March 10, 2017, the media office of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the pro-Al-Qaeda group in Syria consisting mostly of Uyghur fighters from East Turkestan (Xinjiang), published a one-minute video-clip showing the firing of a wire-guided (TOW) missile on an infantry position in Jabal al-Akrad, in the mountainous area of northeastern Syria.