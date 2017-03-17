Article In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Sheds Light On The Group's Child Indoctrination Efforts

Issue 72 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released online on March 16, 2017,[1] featured an article about an ISIS-run children's institute in Al-Furat province (the region around the Syrian-Iraqi border at Albukamal and Al-Qa'im).[2] The article highlighted the group's determination in continuing to indoctrinate its young generation of "lion cubs" and "heroes" despite the war being waged against it.

The article provides a glimpse into ISIS's child indoctrination efforts as well as various managerial and administrative guidelines it uses. For example, the article notes that each program provides children of various ages with a yearlong program of religious and military training. The institute appears to accommodate a maximum of 80 children between the ages of 10 and 14.[3] Around 30% of the student body is comprised of the children of foreign fighters from East Asia, and an unknown number are "children of martyrs."

Admission to the institute relies on various parameters, including a child's age, physique, and various religious attributes. Once in the program, children are divided into three levels, apparently based on their reading and writing skills. The highest level is reserved for children who can memorize two (out of 30) parts of the Koran.

Most of the classes offered during a typical day are religious in nature, including Koran recitation and memorization, and various topics surrounding the Islamic creed and jurisprudence. Children have several breaks during the day, including for entertainment and recreational activities. Interestingly, to accommodate the high number of non-Arabic speakers, the institute offers personal interpreters who accompany "the cub" during classes. The article notes that ISIS plans to incorporate Arabic-language classes in the future to aid "foreign cubs" in overcoming the language barrier.

During their year at the institute, children are given a three-day break every 20 days to visit their families. Military training appears to take place during a specific day during each 20 day cycle, where children are taught various military tactics and the use of light- and medium-size weapons.