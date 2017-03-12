cta-image

Mar 12, 2017
Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Publishes Recruitment Video (WARNING:GRAPHIC)

#5940 | 01:24
Source: The Internet - "Posted on Youtube and Twitter"

On March 8, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) published a recruitment video on YouTube titled "A Message To All Muslim Hackers." The video is aimed at both individual lone wolves and hacking entities. The video concludes by showing an email address at ProtonMail, the Swiss-based encrypted email service. The video states: "This is a message to all Muslim hackers be it lone wolf or hacking group. We are at war against the kufr [unbeliever] and the kufr is at war against Muslims. So we must unite together to fight. You are either with us or against us. The kuffar is treating Muslims inhumanly if we unite we can stop them. So brothers, help us battle the kufr, join United Cyber Caliphate." At the time of this writing, the UCC video was still available on YouTube.

 

Text on screen: "This is a message to all Muslim Hackers, be it lone wolf or hacking group. We are at war against the kufr [unbeliever] and the kufr is at war against Muslims, so we must unite together to fight. Together we are strong. You are either with us or against us. The kuffar is treating Muslims inhumanly. If we can unite to stop them. So brothers, help us battle the kufr. Join United Cyber Caliphate. Email us at  [email protected]"

