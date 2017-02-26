(Warning: Graphic) Dozens Of Uyghur Fighters In ISIS Video Vow To Conquer U.S. China, And Russia

On February 27, 2017, the media office if the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Furat Province released a video featuring dozens of Uyghur fighters vowing to conquer the U.S., China, and Russia. The video, which was posted on Nasher News a pro-ISIS Telegram channels, also featured Uyghur children receiving military training, witnessing the execution of and themselves executing prisoners accused of spying, and warning the Jews that the army of Muhammad will return.\

Narrator: "Many of the muhajireen from Turkestan have seen the abyss and managed to cross it. They have turned to Allah with pleased and pure hearts, and have immigrated to the lands of Islam with their families and relatives, leaving behind the wilderness of flags and nationality. They played a crucial role in the swift rise of the Caliphate, and in the implementation of the religion of Allah upon the land."

ISIS fighter: "With the grace of Allah, we are here in the land of the Caliphate. We [the muhajireen] are implementing the sharia with our brothers, the ansar."

[...]

ISIS fighter 2: "Our goal is to raise the banner of monotheism all over the world, Allah willing."

[...]

Boy fighter: "Allah has granted us the favor of implementing the sharia on this land. Today, we are learning about our religion, we read the Quran, and learn the sunna of our Prophet Muhammad. This is the reward of instating sharia."

[...]

Teacher: "What is the goal of the infidels and apostates in fighting us?"

Boy: "They want us to renounce our religion and follow theirs."

Teacher: "What is the evidence?"

Boy: "Allah said: 'And they will continue to fight you until they turn you back from your religion if they are able. And whoever of you reverts from his religion [to disbelief] and dies while he is a disbeliever – for those, their deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and those are the companions of the Fire, they will abide therein eternally.'"

[...]

Boy fighter: "We did not emigrate from our country seeking money or the pleasures of this world. We emigrated from a place where we lived safe and quiet lives, and came here only to please Allah."

[...]

ISIS fighter: "My brothers, know that today we are fighting all the infidel nations. I urge you to keep marching along this path. The Prophet Muhammad promised his companions that they would conquer Rome, Persia, and Yemen. Today, with Allah's permission, we are determined to raise the banner of monotheism in America, China, and Russia."

[...]

ISIS executioner: "Oh you Chinese people who do not understand the language of mankind, we, the soldiers of the Caliphate, will come to you and clarify [things] to you by the language of weapons. We will spill blood like rivers, avenging the oppressed, Allah willing."

(The executioner then slits the throat of a prisoner who is hanging upside down.)

Boy 2: "We live here among our people and our brothers from the muhajireen and the ansar. We are connected by religion, which is much stronger than blood ties."

[...]

Boy 3: "Khaybar, khaybar,[1] oh Jews, the army of Muhammad will return!"

[...]

Boy executioner: "Here is where the principle of 'loyalty and disavowal' is implemented, the land of jihad is here, the Islamic State is here.

[...]

"And to Allah belongs [all] honor, and to His Messenger, and to the believers, but most of the people do not know."

On screen: "Youssef Sami Hussein – accused of spying for the apostates."

(Boy executioner shoots Youssef Sami Hussein in the head.)