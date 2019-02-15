Imprisoned Hizb Ut-Tahrir Australia Leader Ismail Al-Wahwah, Whose Sermons And Statements MEMRI Has Translated Since 2012 And Which Have Been Provided To Authorities, Is Moved To Maximum Security Prison In Jordan; He Calls For Caliphate And For Waging Jihad Against The Jews Who Are 'The Most Evil Creatures Of Allah,' And Says: 'Our True Conflict Is With Europe And The U.S. – They Are The Enemy'

Ismail Al-Wahwah, leader of the Australia chapter of the Hizb Ut-Tahrir international pan-Islamist organization, who was arrested in Jordan in July 2018,[1] was moved in November 2018 to Jordan's maximum security Al Muwaqqar II prison. The prison also houses Al-Qaeda terrorists.[2]

MEMRI has been monitoring Al-Wahwah since 2012. MEMRI TV clips show him at rallies and demonstrations as well as in sermons, lectures, and radio broadcasts calling, inter alia, for waging jihad against the Jews, whom he referred to as "the most evil creatures of Allah. He added that refraining from doing so is "worse than killing." He promised the establishment of a caliphate ruled by shari'a, and also said: "Our true conflict is with Europe and the U.S. – they are the enemy."

In 2015, the Anti-Discrimination Board of New South Wales (Australia) sent two MEMRI TV clips of Al-Wahwah's statements to the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions,[3] since Al-Wahwah's statements might have been be serious enough to incite violence or involve a threat of physical harm. At the time, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot was arguing that Hizb Ut-Tahrir should be banned in the country for hate preaching.[4] Al-Wahwah, however, was not charged, and as a result, the government said it would fix hate crime laws. In June 2018, more stringent race hate laws were introduced in NSW.[5]

Hizb Ut-Tahrir's purpose is to re-establish the caliphate in the Middle East with sharia law.[6] While the organization is banned in Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, China, Turkey, and across the Middle East and South and Central Asia,[7] Australia has rejected banning it.[8]

Hizb Ut-Tahrir Australia is currently circulating a petition to the Jordanian government demanding Al-Wahwah's release.[9]

The following are MEMRI TV clips of Ismail Al-Wahwah.

December 2012: We Will Establish Caliphate, Instate Sharia, Make Arabic Official Language

In an address posted online on December 24, 2012, Al-Wahwah discussed the establishment of the caliphate and its duty "to implement Islam internally and carry the light of Islam to the rest of the world. How? Not with flowers" but with jihad; "the Quran language will be the only state language," "sharia will be implemented from day one," and "we will declare that we withdraw from the U.N., and we withdraw from all international associations... [which] were all established in 1750-1760 to challenge the Islamic state."

July 2014: At Sydney Rally, Al-Wahwah Calls For Jihad Against "Any Jew Living In Palestine"; "Wherever The Jews Thrive, Corruption Abounds"; "Who Will Set The World Free From The Israelites... That Hidden Evil?"­

At a July 25, 2014 rally for Gaza held by Hizb Ut-Tahrir Australia in Sydney, Al-Wahwah announced that "any Jew living in Palestine" is "a target of jihad," and added: "Oh Jews, nobody will give you peace, not the Arab rulers, not the world's [rulers], not the UN Security Council, and not the Palestinian Authority." He also said: "Wherever the Jews thrive, corruption abounds. All the power in the hands of the Israelites was based on corruption - corruption in the media, moral corruption, financial corruption, political corruption, corruption in everything that is associated with the Jews... The entire world suffers from the Israelites today and complains about them. Who will set the world free from the Israelites, so that the world will be able to say that it has rid itself of that hidden evil?

October 2014: "Our True Conflict Is With Europe And The U.S.; They Are The Enemy"; "By God, Your Civilization Will Pay The Price" For Dishonoring Muslim Women

In statements on the Australian Voice of Islam radio that were posted online on October 16, 2014, Al-Wahwah said: "Our true conflict is with Europe and the US. They are the enemy." Additionally, in an October 10 Friday sermon at Sefton Mosque in Sydney, he warned "By God, your civilization will pay the price" for defiling Muslim women's honor.

March 2015: "Refraining From Fighting And Waging Jihad Against The Jews" Is "Worse Than Killing"; "They Are The Most Evil Creatures Of Allah"

In a Friday sermon posted online on March 3, 2015, Al-Wahwah stressed that "refraining from fighting and from waging jihad against the Jews constitutes fitna" – which is "worse than killing" because they "are the most evil creatures of Allah." He added: "Refraining from fighting them constitutes widespread evil... All forms of corruption are linked to the Israelites and their arrogance." He further said: "There is only one solution for that cancerous tumor: It must be uprooted and thrown back to where it came from" and added: "Moral corruption is linked to the Jews. Prostitution in the world began with the Israelites. Usury and gambling began with the Israelites. Killing who began with the Israelites."

October 2015: Syria Will Become the Graveyard of the Russian Czars and the Infidel West

In an address posted online on October 5, 2015, at a demonstration in Australia, Al-Wahwah said: "Syria will become, Allah willing, the graveyard of the czars and their dreams and of the infidel West in its entirety."

[3] The MEMRI TV clips were sent to the Board by the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies.