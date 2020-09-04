Department Of Justice Seizes Websites Of Terrorist Group Kata'ib Hizbullah - From The MEMRI TV Archives: Anti-U.S. Clips From Kata'ib Hizbullah's Al-Etejah TV

On August 31, 2020 the United States Department of Justice seized two websites used by Kata'ib Hizbullah, an Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Iraq.[1] The websites, Aletejahtv.com and Aletejahtv.org, had published numerous videos, articles, and photos, and also broadcast a live online television channel, Al-Etejah TV. Kata'ib Hizbullah was declared a Specially Designated National and a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2009, and as such, its use of the domain names Aletejahtv.com and Aletejahtv.org, which were owned and operated by a U.S. company based in Arizona, was deemed unlawful.



The Department of Justice's September 2, 2020 announcement (Source: justice.gov)



Visitors to Aletejahtv.com and Aletejahtv.org see the message above (Source: justice.gov)

It should be noted that as of this writing, Kata'ib Hizbullah's YouTube channel remains active.[2] The channel, with hundreds of posted videos, has over 3,000 subscribers and has amassed 185,635 views since its launch on April 28, 2020. The most recent videos were posted September 4, 2020.

The following are clips from Kata'ib Hizbullah's Al-Etejah TV from the MEMRI TV archives.

Animated Video On Iraqi TV Features American Coffins, Destruction Of U.S. Military Vehicles – July 20, 2020

On July 20, 2020, Etejah TV (Iraq) aired an animated video that depicted a helicopter filled with coffins covered in American flags taking off in the desert. American military vehicles were then shown being destroyed as a clenched fist wrapped in the flags of Iraq and of the pro-Iran Hizbullah Brigades militia came out of the ground. Both depictions were overlaid with the caption: "#expel_the_occupation."

Iranian Political Analyst Emad Abshenas: If The Iraqi Government Fails To Expel Foreign Forces From Iraq, The Iraqi Resistance Front Would Not Hesitate To Target American Soldiers, Diplomats, Businessmen – April 13, 2020

Iranian political analyst Emad Abshenas said in an April 13, 2020 interview on Etejah TV (Iraq) that American diplomats, military personnel, and businessman are scared to set foot on Iraqi soil and to "defile" it, because the Iraqi parliament has passed a law requiring the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.

Adel Al-Karaawi, Spokesman For The Iraqi Ansar Allah Militia: The UAE Has Earned The Status Of An Apostate; We Shall Sink It Along With Israel – August 17, 2020

On August 17, 2020 Al-Etejah TV (Iraq) aired an address by Iraqi Ansar Allah spokesman Adel Al-Karaawi, in which he said that the UAE, which he referred to as a nation of conspiracies that has the status of an apostate, is sailing a "ship" of treason by accepting peace with Israel. He said that anybody who accepts peace with Israel has left the fold of Islam, and he warned that this "ship" will be sunk, along with any other countries that are "aboard" it.

Iraqi Political Analyst Sabah Al-Oqaily: I Believe America Caused The Beirut Port Explosion; It Is A Precursor To A Zio-American Aggression Against Lebanon, Hizbullah – August 4, 2020

On August 4, 2020, Al-Etejah TV (Iran) aired a panel about the explosion in the Port of Beirut. Iraqi political analyst Sabah Al-Oqaily said that Lebanon and its economy are being targeted because of Hizbullah and because of Lebanon's role in the "resistance axis." He said he believes the explosion was caused by the United States and that it is a precursor to a "Zio-American aggression" meant to ignite a war and target Hizbullah.

Former Iranian Diplomat Afghahi Defends Qasem Soleimani's Honor With A Barrage Of Curses At A Saudi Panelist: You Dog, Soleimani's Shoe Is Worth More Than King Salman's Honor And Trump's Head – July 19, 2020

On July 19, 2020, Al-Etejah TV (Iraq) aired a debate about Iran's involvement in Iraq. Dr. Khalil Al-Khalil, a former member of the Saudi Shura Council, said that Iran has entrenched its claws in Iraq and that IRGC Qods Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in January, 2020, had been a criminal. Former Iranian diplomat Seyyed Hadi Seyyed Afghahi then praised General Soleimani for having been a "great martyr," and said that Soleimani had been greater than Saudi King Salman Al-Saud, the entire Saudi ruling family, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Palestinian Ambassador To Iraq Ahmad 'Aql: The Deal Of The Century – A U.S. Plan To Enable Israel To Control The Entire Middle East, Even Beyond The Biblical 'Greater Israel' – February 15, 2020

Ahmad 'Aql, the Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq, said in a February 15, 2020 interview on Al-Etejah TV (Iraq) that the Deal of the Century is part of an American framework and vision meant to enable Israel to control the entire Middle East, including North Africa, Iran, and Pakistan, even beyond the borders of what he referred to as "Greater Israel."

Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq Ahmad 'Aql: We Will Resist Deal Of Century Until Last Drop Of Palestinian Child's Blood – February 22, 2020

On February 22, 2020, Palestinian ambassador to Iraq Ahmad 'Aql said in a statement aired on the Iraqi Al-Etejah TV and Al-Ahd TV said that the Trump or Netanyahu Deal will not succeed because the Palestinian people has men who are prepared to wage resistance and to make sacrifices. He added that a Palestinian child takes a kitchen knife, kills three armed Israeli soldiers, steals their car, and continues to kill and wound other soldiers somewhere else. He said: "A people who has such children will never be defeated". He said that the Palestinians will resist the Deal of the Century and the American and Zionist enemy until the last drop of a Palestinian child's blood.

Iraqi Political Analyst Sabah Al-Akili: The Coronavirus Was Spread In China By American Officials In 2015; This Is Part Of A Biological War against China – February 5, 2020

Iraqi political analyst Sabah Al-Akili said in a February 5, 2020 interview on Al-Etejah TV (Iraq) that the Coronavirus epidemic in China serves American interests and is part of a biological war being waged against China by the United States. He elaborated with a claim that there have been analyses that say that in 2015, an American delegation to a military conference in China released "electronic flies" that spread the virus.

Iraqi MP Mish'an Al-Jabouri: I Took Millions Of Dollars In Bribes, All Iraqi Politicians Do – January 26, 2016

In a January 26 interview with Al-Etejah TV, MP Al-Jabouri claimed that all Iraqi politicians take bribery and that only a coward would not. He claimed that the entire political echelon is corrupt and responsible for the destruction of the country.

Yemeni Politician Mujahed Haidar: Anyone Who Invades Yemen Will Meet His Death – March 22, 2015

In a TV interview, Yemeni politician and tribal leader Mujahed Haidar refused, time and again, to criticize Egypt's role in Operation Decisive Storm, denying that it was part of the campaign. "Anyone who comes as an invader will meet his death," he said in the interview, which aired on the Iraqi Al-Etejah TV channel on March 23, 2015.