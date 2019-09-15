The Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities: An Implementation Of Iran's Explicit Threats In Recent Months To Target Saudi Arabia, U.S., Global Economy

On September 14, 2019, two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia – Khurais, the second-largest oil field in the country, and Abqaiq, the world's largest crude oil stabilization plant – were attacked using 10 drones armed with special munitions. The attack, for which the Houthi militia claimed responsibility (although the U.S. Foreign Secretary stated that there is no proof that the drones originated in Yemen), did severe damage to the facilities, thereby disrupting about half of the kingdom's daily oil production capacity, or 5% of the daily global oil supply.[1] This will clearly affect oil prices across the world and have an impact on the global economy.
The Saudi and U.S. aerial defense systems, deployed in several bases in Saudi Arabia explicitly for this purpose, failed to intercept the drones or foil the attack. Speaking today (September 14, 2019) on Al-Jazeera, General (ret.) Ma'moun Abu Nowar, a Jordanian commentator and a former air force commander, and Ahmad Al-Mo'aiad, a Houthi supporter in London, stressed that this was a complete failure of the U.S. and Saudi air defense systems. Al-Mo'aiad added that the UAE is also a potential target for attacks.
Iran Realizes Its Threat To Target Regional Oil Industry, Global Economy
Previous MEMRI reports have presented Iran's plan of action, which was openly articulated by the regime's political and military leadership. In response to a April 22, 2019 U.S. announcement on tightening the restrictions on Iranian oil exports,[2] top leaders of Iran's political system, armed forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that they would not allow a situation whereby Iran's neighbors can export their oil to the world whereas Iran cannot do so. The Iranian plan was to prevent the Saudi oil export by force, thereby also harming U.S. interests and the global economy.
In a December 4, 2018 speech on Iranian state TV, President Rohani said: "America should know that we will sell our oil and that they cannot prevent Iran from selling its oil. If America will ever want to prevent Iran from selling oil, no oil will be exported from the Persian Gulf."[3] On August 21, 2019 Rohani stated that "the world powers know that if sanctions [are imposed on Iran's] entire oil industry, causing Iran's oil export to drop to zero, the international shipping lanes will no longer be safe, as they were in the past. Therefore, the unilateral pressure on Iran cannot benefit [the U.S.] and cannot guarantee its security in the region and the world."[4]
The aftermath of the Sept 14 attack on one of the Saudi oil facilities (Source: alarabiya.net, Sept 14, 2019)
Iran's Moves To Counter U.S. Economic Pressure
The following MEMRI Reports review Iran's reaction to the U.S. policy of economic pressure:
Iranian Leadership: The Americans Are Weak, They Can't Contend With Us
The following MEMRI reports from the recent months review claims by Iran and others that the U.S. is weak and unable to confront Iran either technologically or militarily.
Iran Leads The War On Saudi Arabia And U.S. Interests By Means Of The Houthis
The following MEMRI reports review Iran's role as the leader of the war on Saudi Arabia and on U.S. interests, waged by means of the Houthis.
The quote, published by Iran's Fars news agency, was removed from the agency's website shortly after its posting.
Threats by IRGC Aerospace Force And Missile Force Commander General Amir Ali Hajizadeh: We Are Ready To Strike All U.S. Vessels Within 2000 Km With Missiles; We Stand United With Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen Against America
