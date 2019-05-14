Editors Of Iranian IRGC-Affiliated Newspapers: Iran Is Behind Fujairah And Yanbu Attacks; Possibility Of Additional Attacks In Red Sea, Golan Heights

Following May 12, 2019 reports of attacks on oil tankers at Fujairah Port, off the coast of the UAE's Emirate of Fujairah, two senior Iranian journalists affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) tweeted that Iran had carried out the attacks. The two journalists are Hamed Rahim-Pour, editor of the international section of the IRGC-affiliated Khorasan daily, and Amin Arabshahi, director of the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency's bureau in northern Khorasan Province. Rahim-Pour claimed that there had been an additional attack at the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea; that attack was confirmed today, May 14, by the Saudis. Rahim-Pour warned that there would be additional attacks at the ports of Fujairah and Yanbu and even on the Golan Heights.

The following are translations of the journalists' tweets:

On May 12, 2019, Hamed Rahim-Pour, editor of the IRGC-affiliated Khorasan's international section, tweeted:

"All our options are on the table; the [Saudi] port of #Yanbu [in the Red Sea] and also the [UAE] port of #Fujairah [in the Bay of Oman] were attacked. [These] two ports are meant [to supply oil] to replace Iranian oil! They received such a blow that they didn't understand where it came from!"

The following day, May 14, 2019, Rahim-Pour tweeted:

"The scope of the [U.S.] war against Iran should not be defined only by gigantic U.S. aircraft carriers, or [its] strategic bombers stationed in Qatar, or the F-35 fighter planes. The range and scope of the possible war against Iran may be defined by quiet infiltrations at #Fujairah, #Yanbu and #Golan, and dozens of other points in the region."

Also on May 12, 2019, Amin Arabshahi, director of the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency's bureau in northern Khorasan Province, tweeted:

"Al-Fujairah Port, which is the sole lifeline for the export of oil from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has been set on fire. The guys of the Islamic Resistance set fire to [this site, which is situated] just before the #Strait of Hormuz. #Merchants of fear [i.e. the administration of U.S. President Trump] should know that the war started years ago. We are in its final moments."

It should be noted that Arabshahi subsequently deleted this tweet, but it was captured and published the same day by the Iranian Didarnews.ir.