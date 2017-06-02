Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Atrocities Committed by ISIS against Her People

Show Details

Intro:

Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil recounted some of the atrocities perpetrated by ISIS against Yazidis and said: "The question that we keep asking is: Why?" Both Dakhil and the Extra News TV interviewer cried in the course of the June 2 interview, in which she said that some 6,900 Yazidi women, girls, and young boys and girls had been kidnapped by ISIS, and that boys aged 4-10 had been snatched from their mothers and were brainwashed into carrying out suicide attacks. ...

View Transcript Page