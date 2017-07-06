Clip #
6119
Uyghur Activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman: Al-Azhar Deports Uyghur Students as a "Favor" to China
July 06, 2017
Intro:Uyghur activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman said that a recent crackdown of Egyptian authorities on Uyghur students at Al-Azhar University, detaining and deporting them, was a “disgrace” and was due to the instability in Egypt following the coup and the rise of Al-Sisi to power. According to Abd Al-Rahman, only five or six hundred remain in Egypt out of some 4,000 Uyghur students, who in the past had received a warm welcome at Al-Azhar. Speaking on July 6 on Mekameleen TV, an Egyptian Muslim Broth...
