UAE Businessman and Academic Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi: To a Great Extent, the UAE Is Already Secular

UAE businessman and academic Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi said that he supported separation of religion and state and that such separation already exists to a large degree in some Gulf states, such as the UAE, in the economic realm. Asked by the Monte Carlo Doualiya Radio interviewer about secularism on the political and social level, Al-Qassemi said that he believed it would come in the next decade or two. The interview aired on May 23. ...

