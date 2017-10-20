Clip #
Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou: Muslim Brotherhood Was Wrong to Demand Implementation of Shari'a following Arab Spring
October 20, 2017
Intro:Abdelfattah Mourou, Vice-President of the Tunisian Parliament and the co-founder of the Ennahdha Party, talked about the mistakes made by the Muslim Brotherhood, saying that they did not understand that the people who rebelled in the Arab Spring did not do so in order to instate the shari'a. Saying that the Islamists' dream of ruling the world would "never happen," he called to abolish illiteracy and to focus on the rebuilding of Egypt, to respect women who don't want to wear the hijab, and to t...
LATEST CLIPS
