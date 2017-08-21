Clip #
6178
Sudanese Minister Mubarak Al-Mahdi: Normalization with Israel No Big Deal; Arabs Have Peddled Palestinian Cause Ad Nauseam
August 21, 2017
Intro:Sudanese Minister of Investment Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi said that the Arab countries have "peddled in the Palestinian cause ad nauseam" and that normalization of ties with Israel should be determined on the basis of Sudan's interests. "I don't think it is such a big deal," he said. "The Palestinians themselves have normalized their relations with Israel." Speaking on Sudania 24 TV on August 21, Al-Mahdi praised Israel's democratic and transparent regime and the introduction of Israeli citrus a...
