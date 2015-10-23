Clip #
5973
Saudi Blogger Wields Dagger in Antisemitic Skit, Celebrates "Jerusalem Intifada" - Archival
October 23, 2015
Intro:In a video-clip posted on the Internet in October 23 2015, Saudi blogger Anas Iskander parodied a stereotypical Orthodox Jew, and exchanged accusations with him, calling him a "filthy Zionist" and disputing the question of historic rights to the land. In the skit, titled ""Palestine Belongs to the Jews?! Strange and Dreadful Info," Iskander wielded a dagger in support of "the Jerusalem Intifada," saying that this was self-defense and that "we are not killing innocent people with our knives." ...
