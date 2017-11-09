Clip #
6273
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Issue of Iranian and Hizbullah Forces on the Israeli Border Exaggerated; We Want to Complete War on Terror
November 09, 2017
Intro:Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said, in a November 9 Mayadeen TV interview, that while "we are not against discussing the presence of armed forces [near the border]... the issue of Iranian and Hizbullah [presence near the border] was never on the agenda." Ambassador Zaypkin added that the entire issue has been exaggerated and that the "war on terror" must be completed first. ...
LATEST CLIPS
#6274 - Egyptian Lawyer Nabih Al-Wahsh: I'm Proud to Be Antisemitic; Will Kill Any Israeli I Lay My Eyes On
LTC TV (Egypt) / November 5, 2017 - 04:07
#6273 - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Issue of Iranian and Hizbullah Forces on the Israeli...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / November 9, 2017 - 02:27
The Internet (Islamic Center of Tennessee on YouTube) / July 24, 2017 - 02:55
#6271 - Jordanian MP Yahya Al-Saud Supports Suicide Bombings in Israel, Calls to "Tear Up" the Peace Accord...
The Internet (Donia Al-Watan) / November 9, 2017 - 04:16
#6270 - French Imam Mourad Hamza: Coca Cola Finances Israeli Settlements; Drinking It Is Unethical, Not Haram
The Internet (Aix-en-Provence Mosque on YouTube) / October 27, 2017 - 00:59
#6269 - Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Abu 'Umran Al-Barq: The Goal of Jihad Is to Make Islam Triumph over All...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / November 3, 2017 - 06:22
#6268 - Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou: Muslim Brotherhood Was Wrong to Demand Implementation of Shari...
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / October 20, 2017 - 02:23
CBC TV (Egypt) / October 10, 2017 - 05:54
#6266 - Saudi Author Ahmed Al-Arfaj: Normalization of Ties with Israel Is on the Agenda; We Have a Greater Problem...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / October 25, 2017 - 01:59
#6265 - Anti-Saudi Threats during Tehran Friday Sermon: If the Enemy Takes Action, We Will Shatter Its Teeth to...
Channel 1 (Iran) / November 10, 2017 - 02:49
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / November 11, 2017 - 01:31
#6263 - Al-Jazeera Reports: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Says that Saudi Siege on Yemen Is Unacceptable
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / November 11, 2017 - 01:19
#6262 - Cape Town Imam Abduragmaan Alexander: The Islamic Nation Does Not Have the Guts to Liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque
The Internet (Masjid Al Furqaan Cape Town on YouTube) / October 27, 2017 - 02:21
#6261 - Francophone Fighter in Syria, Speaking Live on Facebook, Calls for Muslims to Join the Jihad
The Internet / October 29, 2017 - 03:26
#6260 - Egyptian Government Official: Cowardice, Betrayal, Treachery "Kneaded into the Making" of the Jews...
Al-Nas TV (Egypt) / October 26, 2017 - 03:41
#6259 - Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal on Manhattan Truck Attack: Such Attacks Will Not Destroy America, Which Will...
Yarmouk TV (Jordan) / November 3, 2017 - 02:18
#6258 - In Sydney, Australia, Shiite Scholar Taleb Khozaei Says Wife Must Not Leave Home Without Husband's...
The Internet (Hussaineyat Ale Yassin on YouTube) / May 31, 2017 - 04:51
#6257 - Egyptian Women's Rights Activist Narmeen Salem Challenges Claim That 12-Year-Old Girls May Be Married...
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / October 1, 2017 - 02:10
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / September 27, 2017 - 02:09
#6255 - Orange County Friday Sermon: Sheikh Tarik Ata Condemns Manhattan Truck Attack, ISIS and Al-Qaeda Have Brought...
The Internet (OCIF on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 02:50
#6254 - Anti-Hizbullah Protests in Beirut Stronghold End in Meek Apologies the Following Day: We Are Beneath the Sole...
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / October 25, 2017 - 05:11
#6253 - Iranian Regime Marks Anniversary of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover with 2000 Km Range Missile Opposite Former...
The Internet / November 4, 2017 - 01:24
#6252 - Senior PLO Official Ahmad Majdalani: We Will Not Allow Hamas to Keep Its Weapons; We May Sue Britain for...
Palestinian Authority TV / October 25, 2017 - 03:25
#6251 - Former Qatari PM Hamed bin Jassim Al Thani: Al-Jazeera Has Been a Source of Trouble for Us; Qatar Established...
Qatar TV / October 25, 2017 - 08:42
#6250 - Algerian Political Analyst Recommends Hatching Anti-Western Conspiracies: The West Is Taking a Nose-Dive, We...
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / October 19, 2017 - 02:23
#6249 - Al-Jazeera TV Host: What’s the Point of Hamas’ Weapons If It Does Not Respond to Israeli Attacks; Gaza...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / October 31, 2017 - 02:13
Assema TV (Egypt) / October 19, 2017 - 02:23
#6247 - Anti-Iranian Kurdistani Fighters: We Are Always Prepared for an Iranian Attack; Hope for Independence...
Alaan TV (UAE) / October 12, 2017 - 04:31
#6246 - MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon by Sheikh Ahmed Khalil: We Need to Reclaim Jihad from the Extremists; Don...
The Internet (MAC Vancouver on YouTube) / March 3, 2017 - 10:19
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / October 22, 2017 - 03:04