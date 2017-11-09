Clip #
6273

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Issue of Iranian and Hizbullah Forces on the Israeli Border Exaggerated; We Want to Complete War on Terror

November 09, 2017

Duration:
02:27
Source:
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)
Show Details

Intro:

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said, in a November 9 Mayadeen TV interview, that while "we are not against discussing the presence of armed forces [near the border]... the issue of Iranian and Hizbullah [presence near the border] was never on the agenda." Ambassador Zaypkin added that the entire issue has been exaggerated and that the "war on terror" must be completed first. ...

View Transcript Page

