Clip #
5902
Retired Russian General Staff Colonel: We Should Stop Saber-Rattling
February 14, 2017
Intro:Russian military expert Col. (ret.) Mikhail Khodarenok, a former officer in the Chief-of-Staff headquarters, made a rare statement against the general perception among Russian media and experts of the Russian-NATO confrontation. Speaking on the governmental Russia 1 TV channel on February 14, he said that Russia should stop its "saber-rattling" and develop a well-thought-out foreign affairs doctrine, which would allow Russia to emerge from the "state of strategic isolation" in which it finds its...
LATEST CLIPS
#5905 - PFLP-GC Leader Ahmad Jibril: I Want to See Iranians Soldiers Fighting in the Galilee; We Shall March into...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / February 21, 2017 - 03:06
#5904 - Militants of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades Demonstrate Skills during Course Graduation,...
The Internet (Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade - Nidal Al-Amoudi Battalion on YouTube) / February 5, 2017 - 04:21
The Internet (ISIS-affiliated Telegram channel ) / February 19, 2017 - 04:35
Russia 1 / February 14, 2017 - 02:47
#5901 - Montreal Friday Sermon by Sheikh Wael Al-Ghitawi: Jews Are Khazar, Slayers of the Prophets, and Have No...
The Internet (Alrahma Qanat on YouTube) / November 22, 2014 - 04:53
Russia 1 / February 18, 2017 - 01:02
#5899 - Syrian Actor Jamal Soliman Makes a Plea for Democracy: It Is a Culture, a Way of Life, Not a Magic Solution
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / January 5, 2017 - 03:26
#5898 - Kuwaiti MP Mohammed Hayef AlـMutairi Calls to Amend Constitution, Instate Shari'a: "Are We Thieves...
Al-Majlis TV (Kuwait) / February 14, 2017 - 02:48
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / February 9, 2017 - 01:56
#5896 - Hizbullah Secretary-General Nasrallah Threatens Missile Attack on Israeli Ammonia Facilities and Dimona...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / February 15, 2017 - 03:03
#5895 - Al-Jazeera TV Host Faisal Al-Qassem: Prisoners Are Treated Better by Israel Than by Syrian Regime
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / February 14, 2017 - 01:08
#5894 - Jordanian Politician Thaher Ahmad Amr: Israel Will Come to an End on July 13, 2023; Nobody Wants the Jews
Kaifa TV (Jordan) / February 15, 2017 - 03:38
The Internet / January 25, 2017 - 01:48
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / February 1, 2017 - 03:06
#5891 - Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Aws Al-Khafaji: U.S. Warships off Yemen Are under Threat; PMU Has Signed ISIS...
Al-Masirah TV (Yemen) / February 2, 2017 - 03:17
#5890 - Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah: We Are Grateful to Trump for Removing Obama's Mask of Hypocrisy
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / February 11, 2017 - 02:27
The Internet (www.chouftv.ma) / December 25, 2016 - 02:05
#5889 - Khamenei's Advisor Ali Akbar Velayati: Iran Will Teach Trump a Lesson; Our Response to Any American...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / February 11, 2017 - 07:08
#5887 - Houthi Military Spokesman Threatens to Target U.S., French, Other Ships Entering Yemeni Territorial Waters
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / February 4, 2017 - 03:00
#5886 - Friday Sermon in Khartoum, Sudan: Trump Is the King of Brothels, Casinos, and Nightclubs; Never Has Such a...
The Internet (Al-Hadaya Al-Islamiya Network on YouTube) / January 13, 2017 - 02:59
Alhadath Alyoum TV (Egypt) / February 2, 2017 - 03:00
#5884 - Former ISIS Emir in Charge of Weapon Depots: Corruption, Military Defeats, and Al-Baghdadi's...
Alaan TV (UAE) / January 22, 2017 - 07:55
#5883 - Russian Presidential Candidate: I Would Like to Be Tsar and Will Eliminate Those Who Impede Russia's...
Russia 1 / February 4, 2017 - 02:30
#5882 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Thanks Donald Trump for Revealing the "True Face of America"
Press TV (Iran) / February 6, 2017 - 01:29
#5881 - Former IAEA Director-General Mohamed ElBaradei: By Refusing to End the State of War, the Arabs Have Missed...
Al-Araby TV (U.K.) / January 7, 2017 - 02:29
#5880 - Iranian Dissident Mehdi Khazali Calls to Boycott Iranian Revolution Day March on February 10
The Internet / January 30, 2017 - 01:28
Russia Today TV (Russia) / December 21, 2016 - 02:55
#5878 - Saudi Cleric Awadh Al-Qarni: 9/11 Was "Fabricated", the West Exploits and Utilizes Terrorism in...
Al-Majd TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 9, 2017 - 01:32
#5877 - Warning: Extremely Graphic - ISIS Video from Al-Raqqah Documents Slaughtering of PKK "Agent"
The Internet / February 2, 2017 - 00:49
#5876 - Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil: We Have Bought Back 2,750 Yazidi Women and Children from ISIS; the Iraqi...
Beladi TV (Iraq) / January 18, 2017 - 06:21