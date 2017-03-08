Released Hamas Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi Recounts Her Role in Terror Attacks in Jerusalem in the Early 2000s (Archival)

Show Details

Hamas terrorist Ahlam Tamimi recounted in a TV interview the roles and missions she had performed in a Hamas terror cell, which had carried out terror attacks in Israel in the early 2000s. She told the interviewer how she had located schools and shops as potential bombing targets and how she had planted a bomb in a Jerusalem supermarket. Tamimi also drove the suicide bomber who carried out the 2001 Jerusalem Sbarro restaurant suicide bombing, in which 15 Israelis and tourists were killed. Tamimi...

