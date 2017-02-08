Clip #
5934

The People Behind ISIS Media System Speak in an Al-Arabiya TV Documentary

February 08, 2017

The People Behind ISIS Media System Speak in an Al-Arabiya TV Documentary

Duration:
09:18
Source:
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)
Intro:

An in-depth documentary, titled “Studio of Horror,” was broadcast by Al-Arabiya TV on February 9. It takes a close look at the media machinery of ISIS, interviewing personnel who worked in its media industry and discussing the filming methods and effects used in execution videos. According to one of those interviewed, “When you step into the ISIS media office, you feel as if you have entered a huge international production company,” with a budget of 2-2.5 million dollars. ...

#5934 - The People Behind ISIS Media System Speak in an Al-Arabiya TV Documentary
MORE CLIPS