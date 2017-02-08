The People Behind ISIS Media System Speak in an Al-Arabiya TV Documentary

Show Details

An in-depth documentary, titled “Studio of Horror,” was broadcast by Al-Arabiya TV on February 9. It takes a close look at the media machinery of ISIS, interviewing personnel who worked in its media industry and discussing the filming methods and effects used in execution videos. According to one of those interviewed, “When you step into the ISIS media office, you feel as if you have entered a huge international production company,” with a budget of 2-2.5 million dollars. ...

