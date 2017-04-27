Clip #
6005
Palestinian MP Jamal Hweil Brandishes Weapon in Jenin: Save Every Noble Bullet for the Occupation
April 27, 2017
Intro:Speaking in Jenin at a rally celebrating the release of Majdi Al-Sous from an Israeli prison, Palestinian MP Jamal Hweil, of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, praised the "heroic prisoners" on hunger strike and brandished a weapon. Hweil, a Palestinian Legislative Council member, said that he hoped "that we save every noble bullet for this occupation" and that "the resistance has united all the Palestinians in this refugee camp." The heroes, fighters, and mujahideen of the camp "humiliated Sharon...
